CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
How open banking is evolving to unlock finances
In this week’s edition of the Computer Weekly ezine, we take a look at how – eight years after its introduction – the concept of open banking is expanding and evolving, and giving rise to new use cases within financial services. We also sit down with the CTO of Norsk Global and find out how swapping out its legacy VMware estate for Nutanix’s technology has saved it money and helped it shift away from having a reactive IT strategy. Elsewhere in the issue, we find out how agentic AI is shaking up business processes within the enterprise architecture landscape. And in the second of our three buyer’s guide features on digital sovereignty, we find out why this is a topic IT buyers and IT departments need to get a handle on in 2026. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
UK open banking is eight years old and ready to grow into the wider economy
The next phase of open banking will have a greater impact as it morphs into cross-sector open finance
-
How one IT chief shifted the needle on a reactive IT strategy
In spite of headlines that suggest every business should be ploughing vast sums of money into tech innovation, the reality remains that IT plays a supporting role for most firms
-
Considerations for ensuring a minimum viable digital sovereign cloud
Growing geopolitical uncertainty means CIOs need to consider the role of digital sovereignty in ensuring IT-powered services remain on tap