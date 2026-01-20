CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

How open banking is evolving to unlock finances

In this week’s edition of the Computer Weekly ezine, we take a look at how – eight years after its introduction – the concept of open banking is expanding and evolving, and giving rise to new use cases within financial services. We also sit down with the CTO of Norsk Global and find out how swapping out its legacy VMware estate for Nutanix’s technology has saved it money and helped it shift away from having a reactive IT strategy. Elsewhere in the issue, we find out how agentic AI is shaking up business processes within the enterprise architecture landscape. And in the second of our three buyer’s guide features on digital sovereignty, we find out why this is a topic IT buyers and IT departments need to get a handle on in 2026. Read the issue now.