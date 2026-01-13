CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Every Post Office victim deserves an OBE, says Betty Brown
In the first edition of the Computer Weekly ezine for 2026, we reveal who in the world of tech has received gongs in the New Year Honours List, and why. We also sit down with competition lawyer Maria Luisa Stasi, who is in the midst of a legal action to secure billions of pounds in compensation for UK businesses that have been allegedly overcharged by Microsoft for opting to run its software in competing cloud environments. Elsewhere in the issue, we find out why automotive enterprises are being advised to revamp their networks and embrace openness. And in the first of our three buyer’s guide features on the knotty topic of digital sovereignty, we find out what role data auditing has to play in building a cast-iron data sovereignty strategy. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Oldest victim of Post Office scandal awarded OBE in New Year Honours 2026
The New Year Honours List 2026 conferred an OBE on the oldest living victim of the Post Office scandal, as well as hailing members of the UK technology community
Interview: Meet the competition lawyer taking Microsoft to task over its cloud licensing tactics
Microsoft’s approach to cloud licensing has been labelled anti-competitive and cost-prohibitive to enterprises by regulators, and now Maria Luisa Stasi is the competition lawyer looking to take the company to task over its behaviour
Unlocking intelligent automotive: Why openness wins
Cars are rapidly becoming rolling computing spaces, but mobile networks have not kept pace. Networks must evolve into programmable platforms that developers at automotive enterprises can directly build on