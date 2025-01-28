CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

28 January 2025

Turbulent times ahead for tech

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the World Economic Forum in Davos highlighted growing risks to digital supply chains – we examine the turbulence ahead. Data sovereignty is becoming a growing issue as companies move to the cloud – we look at the regulatory challenges. And we analyse the best practices in automated patch management. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

