CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Turbulent times ahead for tech
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the World Economic Forum in Davos highlighted growing risks to digital supply chains – we examine the turbulence ahead. Data sovereignty is becoming a growing issue as companies move to the cloud – we look at the regulatory challenges. And we analyse the best practices in automated patch management. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Davos 2025: Digital supply chains at risk as world faces two years of turbulence
World Economic Forum urges digital business leaders to build the resilience of supply chains, improve cyber defences and develop contingency plans
Public cloud: Data sovereignty and data security in the UK
We assess the impact of new regulations and government policy on the ability to use public cloud services