CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Is digital transformation in the public sector making progress?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we assess the progress of digital transformation across the public sector. IT contractors face a double whammy from backdated tax payments and loans being recalled – we explore the growing scandal. And we assess the benefits of computational storage. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Public sector IT: The road to digital
Progress to digital transformation is patchy in the public sector, but some CIOs are embracing the strategy
Loan charge contractors face double whammy of life-changing repayment demands as past loans recalled
IT contractors already under pressure from HMRC to pay life-changing tax bills relating to their past involvement in loan remuneration schemes now face calls to repay the original loans, too. Computer Weekly investigates
Computational storage: What is it and what are its key use cases?
Computational storage brings the CPU to the storage and so boosts system performance by tackling processing tasks, such as near the edge or in AI/machine learning workloads