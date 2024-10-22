CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Delivering Olympic IT
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we speak to a former Olympian and CIO of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games about continuous improvement. We also look at new enterprise AI services from major IT providers and assess the unified communications as a service market. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Interview: Bruno Marie-Rose, CIO, Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games
The technology chief reflects on a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games – and how what he learned as a former Olympic medallist helped him be a better IT leader
The shifting landscape of DEI in the tech industry
Diversity, equity and inclusion was once a regularly discussed part of the tech industry, but as attitudes shift, what does this look like for the DEI landscape of tech in the near future?