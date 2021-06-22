CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
A new three-year plan for digital government
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the new CEO of the Gov-ernment Digital Service, Tom Read, explains his three-year strategy for improving online public services. EU attempts to regulate AI are under fire – we examine the issues. And we find out how Bupa is turning to the cloud to deliver per-sonalised healthcare. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Government Digital Service sets out three-year strategy
The new GDS strategy up to 2024 includes a focus on making Gov.uk a single, trusted source of information, joining up services, and creating a pan-government digital identity solution
Europe’s proposed AI regulation falls short on protecting rights
The European Commission’s proposal for artificial intelligence regulation focuses on creating a risk-based, market-led approach replete with self-assessments, transparency procedures and technical standards, but critics warn it falls short of being able to protect people’s fundamental rights and mitigating the technology’s worst abuses
Bupa goes deeper into Microsoft Azure cloud for personalised healthcare push
International private healthcare provider is on a multi-year, cloud-led digital transformation push with the help of long-time tech collaborator Microsoft