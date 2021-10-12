CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

12 October 2021

How AI – and puffins – are boosting renewable energy

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how an artificial intelligence system for tracking puffins could help boost renewable energy use. We examine the often-overlooked, but often damaging, diversity issue of age discrimination in tech. And we look at the key considerations when choosing enterprise cloud file services. Read the issue now.

