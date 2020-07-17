CW+ Premium Content/CW ANZ
Supply chain risks are invisible to many organisations, which means they are often not prioritised from an IT security perspective, partly because supply chain risk management is often seen as a procurement issue. In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at how organisations in Australia and New Zealand can better protect themselves against supply chain attacks and other evolving cyber threats.
How Australian firms can defend against supply chain attacks
Supply chain security risks can wreak havoc if measures are not taken to deter cyber attackers from exploiting a supplier’s security gaps to target another firm
Australian workers are weakest link in fight against cyber attacks
About four in 10 employees are sharing inappropriate data across mobile devices and half of all security incidents in 2019 occurred through inappropriate IT use, new study finds
Australian government pulls plug on cloud certification programme
The Australian Signals Directorate is closing its cloud services certification programme to allow for more home-grown suppliers
