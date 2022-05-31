CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Trial and error – why the law on computer evidence must change
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the Post Office IT scandal highlighted the problem with computer evidence – we examine the need for legal reform. We assess the nuclear option for sustainable datacentre power. And we find out how IT experts can improve their soft skills and boost their career prospects as a result. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Government has no plans to review controversial court rules on computer evidence
Government accused of ‘passing the buck’ and ‘not knowing what it is talking about’ after stating it has no plans to review court rules on computer evidence
Weighing up the nuclear option for powering datacentres
Resourcing energy-hungry IT through the race to reduce carbon emissions means looking objectively at all the options, including nuclear power
Why you need soft skills to excel in your tech career
With deliberate practice you can hone your soft skills, increase the impact of your work and grow your influence in an organisation
