CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

31 May 2022

Trial and error – why the law on computer evidence must change

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the Post Office IT scandal highlighted the problem with computer evidence – we examine the need for legal reform. We assess the nuclear option for sustainable datacentre power. And we find out how IT experts can improve their soft skills and boost their career prospects as a result. Read the issue now.

