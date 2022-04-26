CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The latest salary trends for IT professionals
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the results of our annual salary survey show pay returning to pre-pandemic levels and work-life balance a growing consideration. As sustainability becomes a critical issue, we look at how datacentres can meet emissions targets. And we find out how IT leaders can help protect children online. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Almost 40% of IT workers are now working fully flexibly
Many IT workers now have the flexibility to work from wherever they want, according to Computer Weekly’s salary survey
How to beat the heat: What can datacentre operators do to meet emissions targets?
With new mandates around sustainability proliferating, datacentres must find ways to meet their environmental goals while remaining competitive and meeting customer service-level expectations
It takes a village: Protecting kids online is everyone’s responsibility
The rapid uptake of smartphones among children has contributed to the increasing number of cases of cyber bullying and online grooming. Is this an educational issue or a cultural problem, and can modern enterprise help?