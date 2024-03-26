CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

26 March 2024

What are IT buyers spending their money on?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the findings of our annual survey into the technologies that IT buyers are spending their money on this year. The European CIO at PepsiCo explains how to make digital transformation go with a pop. And we look at the growing importance of cloud-to-cloud backup for data protection and resilience. Read the issue now.

