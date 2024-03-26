CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
What are IT buyers spending their money on?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the findings of our annual survey into the technologies that IT buyers are spending their money on this year. The European CIO at PepsiCo explains how to make digital transformation go with a pop. And we look at the growing importance of cloud-to-cloud backup for data protection and resilience. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Budgets rise as IT decision-makers ramp up cyber security spending
Few IT leaders surveyed in the TechTarget/Enterprise Strategy Group 2024 Technology Spending Intentions study say they are spending less this year
CIO interview: Nigel Richardson, European CIO, PepsiCo
The food and drinks giant is targeting customer engagement, supply chain improvements and greater sustainability as it works on its digital transformation plans