CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific

CW APAC: Buyer’s guide to hybrid cloud
There is no doubt that the world is moving towards cloud, with even the most hardened sceptics having been converted and tentatively taking their first steps on a cloud journey. In this handbook, Computer Weekly offers advice on how best to manage hybrid cloud infrastructure.
Features in this issue
A buyer’s guide to hybrid cloud management tools
As more Asia-Pacific enterprises gear up for the hybrid cloud, a slew of tools has emerged to help organisations manage the lifecycle of cloud applications in a heterogeneous IT environment
Steering a safe course through hybrid cloud
We look at why hybrid cloud can create a tricky infrastructure to manage
Follow these hybrid cloud infrastructure best practices
Although a hybrid cloud approach can seem daunting, it enables enterprises to get the best of both worlds -- if managed correctly. Learn the dos and don'ts of hybrid cloud deployments.