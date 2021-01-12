CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

12 January 2021

Can AI ever match the power of the brain?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, artificial intelligence is still no match for the brain – we talk to Intel’s neuromorphic computing lab to see how researchers are trying to address that. Our buyer’s guide examines identity and access management. And we find out why datacentres are becoming a new target for financial investors. Read the issue now.

