CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Can AI ever match the power of the brain?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, artificial intelligence is still no match for the brain – we talk to Intel’s neuromorphic computing lab to see how researchers are trying to address that. Our buyer’s guide examines identity and access management. And we find out why datacentres are becoming a new target for financial investors. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
AI advancement: Mimicking decision-making
In The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger is transported back to 1984. If Arnie had to rely on cloud connectivity, he’d still be walking around naked
-
How to tackle the IAM challenges of multinational companies
The rapidly changing business, regulatory and IT environment makes identity and access management a tough nut to crack for large multinationals
-
A safe bet: How Covid-19 is fuelling investor interest in the datacentre industry
With demand for cloud and colocation capacity soaring on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, datacentres are looking like an increasingly attractive bet for the investor community. Computer Weekly finds out why