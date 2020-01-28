CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
IT must play its part in tackling the climate crisis
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at this year’s World Economic Forum and find out how the IT sector is aiming to help tackle climate change. Our buyer’s guide assesses onsite, offsite and cloud-based disaster recovery. And IT contractors are up in arms about the government’s loan charge policy – we examine the issues. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Davos 2020: Why IT sector must address climate issues
Climate change is set to be top of the agenda at the World Economic Forum, with Microsoft chief Satya Nadella declaring he aims to delete the company’s emissions
DRaaS decisions: Key choices in disaster recovery as a service
We examine the key decisions when considering DRaaS. Whether to go full self-service, assisted or managed will depend on what you need to protect and your in-house resources
Loan charge under review: IT contractors slam government's planned policy revamp
The IT contractor community shares its verdict on the UK government's plans to revamp its controversial loan charge policy, which has left thousands of people facing life-changing tax bills and financial ruin