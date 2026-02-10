Access your Pro+ Content below.
Removing barriers to tech careers
Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com
At a Computer Weekly diversity in tech event, in partnership with Harvey Nash, attendees shared advice for people from underrepresented groups seeking to work in the tech sector.
Table Of Contents
- Complacency hinders diversity in tech: Achieving diversity and inclusion in the technology sector requires active participation from everyone, as complacency perpetuates existing disparities.
- Representation challenges persist: Despite efforts, women made up only 22% of the UK tech sector in 2025, with black women accounting for just 0.6%. Systemic issues like unconscious bias, lack of role models and limited workplace flexibility contribute to these disparities.
- Education reform is crucial: Experts suggest curriculum changes to make tech careers more accessible, including showcasing diverse role models, emphasising non-technical roles, and providing basic digital skills to all students, regardless of location.
- Career pathways need clarity: The absence of a single, clear pathway into tech creates misconceptions about the industry. Dedicated pathways and skills frameworks within businesses can help underrepresented groups intentionally pursue and thrive in tech careers.
- Individual efforts and allyship matter: Building networks, mentorship and active allyship are essential for underrepresented individuals to navigate the sector, gain opportunities and create inclusive environments.
- Influence at all levels: Influence exists at every career stage, and inclusive leadership is vital. Leaders should champion diverse teams, encourage open communication and use their platform to advocate for others, fostering a culture where all voices are heard.