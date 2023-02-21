CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Innovation not infestation – digitising pest control
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how Rentokil Initial is using the latest in digital innovation to improve the age-old task of pest control. The leading experts offer a 15-point plan to improve diversity and inclusion in IT. And with all the excitement around ChatGPT, we ask whether business is ready to use the AI chatbot. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: Ed Higgs, group director of IT shared services, Rentokil Initial
The pest control provider has consolidated 77 datacentres globally to just three – but with a corporate culture of acquisitions, there’s still a lot more to do
Inclusion = everyone: Advice from experts for improving tech diversity
At October’s Computer Weekly diversity in tech event, in partnership with Nash Squared, almost 100 experts from the tech and employment sectors shared their ideas for improving diversity in the technology industry