CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Will the UK become an AI powerhouse?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we analyse the UK government’s new AI strategy and ask if the ambitious plans are achievable. The latest EU regulation affecting cyber security, called DORA, will affect digital resilience plans for many businesses – we examine the implications. We also look at the benefits and technologies behind cloud data lakes. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Can UK government achieve ambition to become AI powerhouse?
The artificial intelligence opportunities action plan has been largely well received, but there are plenty of questions about how it will be achieved
A guide to DORA compliance
We look at the new EU regulation for cyber resiliency, the role of IT asset management in auditing and third-party risks