CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
21 January 2025

Will the UK become an AI powerhouse?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we analyse the UK government’s new AI strategy and ask if the ambitious plans are achievable. The latest EU regulation affecting cyber security, called DORA, will affect digital resilience plans for many businesses – we examine the implications. We also look at the benefits and technologies behind cloud data lakes. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All