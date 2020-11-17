CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How Mastercard is taking digital payments into a new era
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to Mastercard about how the credit card giant is using new technologies to take digital payments into a new era. After months of unprecedented uncertainty, we ask CIOs how they are planning for the next 12 months. And we examine how the growth in remote working will affect IT salaries. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Mastercard: Looks like a tech firm, acts like a tech firm, is a tech firm
Financial services giant finds itself in a prominent position as the volume of digital transactions increases
-
How can CIOs prepare for 12 months of uncertainty ahead?
Just 12 months ago, nobody could have predicted where we are now. So how can CIOs prepare for the future amid such uncertainty? We asked five IT leaders for their expert advice
-
What will increased remote working mean for tech salaries?
As remote working becomes more popular because of the coronavirus outbreak, people have less need to be near city centres – but what might this mean for tech workers’ salaries?