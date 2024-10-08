CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Digital government on a budget
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how Labour’s version of austerity will affect the government’s desire for digital transformation. We find out how the use of AI in the workplace is negatively affecting low-income workers. And an SAP customer explains how it plans to keep running after the end of support for ECC. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Public digital transformation will be challenged by austerity
Public sector and IT industry figures gathered at TechUK’s 10th annual Building the Smarter State event discussed how Labour’s ‘mission-driven’ policy approach can drive digital transformation efforts in the context of fresh austerity measures
AI disempowers logistics workers while intensifying their work
Conversations on the algorithmic management of work largely revolve around unproven claims about productivity gains or job losses - less attention is paid to how AI and automation negatively affect low-paid workers