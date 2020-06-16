CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Europe’s controversial digital vision for the next decade
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the European Parliament’s digital vision for the next decade, including controversial plans for a regional internet. GDPR is two years old – we find out how well the law is working. And we look at how the coronavirus crisis is affecting digital skills recruitment and training. Read the issue now.
6G, European internet, censorship: EU Parliament sets out vision for digital services
Research outlines trends for the coming decade and an action plan with some controversial recommendations to inform the decisions of policymakers around the upcoming Digital Services Act
The Security Interviews: Temper tantrums ahead as GDPR enters its terrible twos?
On the General Data Protection Regulation’s second birthday, Tim Hickman, a data protection lawyer and partner at White & Case LLP, discusses the regulation’s teething troubles and assesses how best to maintain optimum compliance
Coronavirus: How to cope with the digital skills divide
Since the Covid-19 pandemic started, employers need tech and digital talent more than ever. But how can organisations recruit and train the skills they need during a lockdown?