CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

17 December 2024

Technology on the beat

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the future of technology in policing as the Home Office announces plans for a new IT organisation. We look at the security risks from employees using publicly available generative AI tools in the workplace. And we hear how Hyatt Hotels is creating a data culture across the organisation. Read the issue now.

