CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Technology on the beat
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the future of technology in policing as the Home Office announces plans for a new IT organisation. We look at the security risks from employees using publicly available generative AI tools in the workplace. And we hear how Hyatt Hotels is creating a data culture across the organisation. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
What do the home secretary’s policing reforms mean for the future of the Police Digital Service?
The government is to create a new central body for policing with IT strategy in its proposed purview, but what does this mean for the Home Office-backed Police Digital Service?
What are the security risks of bring your own AI?
The rise of generative AI has led to a plethora of publicly accessible artificial intelligence tools, but what are the risks when external AI tools are used with corporate data?