CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW APAC: Trend Watch – data protection
Asia-Pacific organisations see the importance of having good data protection practices, even as they are still grappling with organisational and operational challenges. In this handbook, Computer Weekly looks at the different levels of preparedness across the region and what firms can do to plug any gaps.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
APAC firms still coming to grips with data protection
More governments in Asia are implementing data protection regimes, but challenges such as checkbox compliance and the lack of effective staff training remain
-
Malaysia’s data protection practices still have some way to go
Some Malaysian firms are not using data protection tools to the fullest potential, while others only think about data protection after a breach
-
How Australian firms can plug data protection gaps
Australian organisations can address data protection challenges by creating roles such as a data governance lead, classifying data and improving employee awareness of cyber hygiene
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Data-driven organization designDownload
-
E-Handbook
Sensible one-page thoughts on performance: Organisational changeDownload
-
E-Handbook
Getting expense management rightDownload
-
E-Handbook
Protecting your organisation from itselfDownload