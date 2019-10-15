CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Securing the internet of things
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as security concerns prevent many organisations from adopting the internet of things, we examine mitigation strategies. Many firms are still struggling with GDPR policies – we assess if full compliance is ever possible. And we look at the technologies for delivering on-premise object storage. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
How to mitigate IoT security risks to tap business benefits
Security concerns are preventing many businesses from adopting IoT-based technologies, but with a bit of planning, the business benefits can be realised by mitigating the risk
-
GDPR compliance: Whose job is it and is it really possible?
Nobody seems to have a good handle on business GDPR compliance, how many businesses are compliant, or indeed what compliance really is, but according to security experts, it very much depends on who you talk to
-
On-premise object storage: Key products and use cases
We run the rule over on-premise object storage, key use cases and suppliers, take a closer look at an organisation that has deployed object storage, and assess cloud compatibility