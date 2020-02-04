CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Features in this issue
-
Virtuous circles: Skilling up for an ethical web
Tim Berners Lee’s Contract for the Web aims to drive the internet in a more ethical, open and human-centred direction. What does this mean for the future of IT skills and governance?
-
Can the UK government’s efforts solve the cyber skills gap?
There has been an active effort by the UK government to tackle the lack of skills in the cyber security space – but is it enough?
-
Bristol University uses Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to speed up smoking cessation drug discovery
Scientists from the University of Bristol used Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to speed up research into how nicotine causes addiction by binding to specific receptors in the brain