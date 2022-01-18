CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The race to quantum computing
In this week’s Computer Weekly, researchers are racing to create the first commercially useful quantum computer – we look at one of the European candidates. Cyber security is one of the greatest risks facing the global economy, warns the World Economic Forum. And we examine the role of employee experience in hybrid working. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Swedish researchers are patiently developing a useful quantum computer
By 2028, the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology in Sweden expects to have a useful quantum computer
-
Cyber security failure one of biggest risks facing countries and businesses, warns WEF
Cyber risks are among the top five risks facing organisations and governments over the next two to five years. Digital inequality and the over-crowding of space with communication satellites present further risks
-
Ensuring hybrid work works in the new normal
The hybrid business is becoming a reality, but how can firms ensure a positive employee experience and learn how to identify and manage risks?
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly 25 March 2014Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 ASEAN IT stories of 2019Download
-
E-Zine
CW APAC: Tech career guideDownload
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly datacentre and storage case studiesDownload