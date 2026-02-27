Connectivity, AI drive fleet safety, productivity and decision-making

Fleet organisations are entering a new era of technology-driven operations that finds artificial intelligence (AI), connected data and safety-focused services reshaping how they operate, manage risk and scale performance, according to Verizon Connect’s 2026 Fleet technology trends report.

Now in its sixth year, the annual report on fleet technologies aims to provide a benchmark of technology adoption, outcomes and priorities for the year ahead. It took insights from almost 900 fleet professionals across government, commercial and enterprise sectors.

Among the key findings are that efficiency, cost reduction and safety are top priorities for 2026; GPS tracking has hit an all-time high; fleet technology is now a competitive advantage; and above all, AI is already redefining fleet safety, moving from an emerging capability to a core fleet tool.

Specifically, two-thirds (66%) of fleet professionals say increasing efficiency and productivity is their number one priority for 2026, followed by reducing operational costs (62%) and enhancing driver safety (52%). Four-fifths of fleet professionals now use GPS fleet tracking – marking an 11-point jump year-over-year, and the highest adoption rate in the report’s six-year history.

Other highlights are that AI is no longer a future concept for fleets – it’s already delivering measurable results. Adoption of video AI has reached 46%, representing a 10-percentage-point increase in adoption since 2023.

Just under three-quarters of video telematics users indicate that AI has improved driver safety and is helping to detect behaviours such as fatigue, with AI-powered behaviour-detection and real-time coaching. This is driving a 48% reduction in accident-related costs.

Four out of five fleet professionals (80%) now rely on GPS fleet tracking technology, while a little over two in five (44%) of GPS fleet tracking users reported improved productivity, 53% of asset tracking users improved equipment utilisation, and 55% of field service management users improved operational efficiency, with nearly half of users across major technologies reporting return on investment in less than a year.

Such technology is also helping in the vital fight against inflation. Some 66% of fleet professionals are focused on increasing efficiency and productivity over the next 12-18 months to navigate shifting economic landscapes, and 54% of fleet professionals cite rising costs as their top challenge. GPS fleet tracking is delivering relief, with users reporting average decreases of 19% in accident costs and 15% in maintenance costs. In all, to offset rising costs, fleet managers are using technology to achieve average decreases of 11-19% in fuel, accident, labour and maintenance expenses.

Another key trend indicated is that electric vehicles (EVs) have entered the fleet mainstream. Some 35% of fleet professionals said advances in technology helped them improve visibility into EV performance last year, and 28% used it to identify the best routes and applications for EV utilisation.

Looking ahead, the report notes that fleets expect AI-powered tools to become more intuitive, proactive and autonomous. Emerging capabilities such as AI data assistants, auto-generated insights and agentic AI are expected to help fleets identify trends, surface opportunities and automate operational actions – from predictive maintenance to route optimisation – with minimal manual input.

These advancements, says Verizon Connect, mark a shift from reactive management to predictive and intelligent fleet operations. Fleet technology is increasingly viewed as a strategic lever for improving utilisation, productivity and service delivery.

“Fleet management is entering a new chapter, one defined by rapid intelligence, connectivity and action,” said Peter Mitchell, senior vice-president and general manager at Verizon Connect. “As this year’s report shows, AI-powered fleet technology is no longer about just collecting data. It’s about turning insight into safer roads, stronger operations and better outcomes for drivers and businesses alike.”