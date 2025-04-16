Video telematics systems set for solid growth in North America, Europe

The past few years have seen auto manufacturers increasingly develop telematics systems to give fleet managers more insight into their commercial vehicles, and how they are operated to optimise management and manage risk – and a key segment of this market, video telematics, is set for a significant rise, says analyst Berg Insight, calculating that the installed base of such systems in North America and Europe will reach 17 million units by 2029, with both markets seeing double-digit growth.

In its report, The video telematics market, Berg Insight’s definition of video telematics includes a range of camera-based services deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an added feature set to conventional fleet telematics. It adds that the video telematics market is served by a number of different types of players, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics services, to general fleet telematics players that have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.

The bottom line of the research is that the integration of cameras to enable various video-based services in commercial vehicle environments is a massive trend in the fleet telematics sector.

Assessing the key regional trends, the research calculates that the front-running North American video telematics market is more than three times the size of the European equivalent, which is so far largely dominated by activities in the UK.

Berg Insight estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 6.1 million units in 2024. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 13.8 million units in North America by 2029. By contrast, in Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to have consisted of over 1.6 million units in 2024. The active installed base in the region is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to reach 3.3 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2029.

Looking at which companies are shaping the market, the report ranked Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories. Streamax was seen as the leading hardware provider, having more than four million mobile DVRs installed in vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software dashboards that are widely used together with its devices.

Lytx was seen as the largest video telematics services specialist in terms of subscribers, and the company was the first to surpass one million vehicle subscriptions for video telematics specifically. The report also shows that among the general fleet telematics players, Samsara stood out as a front-running video service provider with the largest number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base.

Read more about telematics Ford Pro advances telematics for fleet management: Auto manufacturing giant updates fleet management software and reaffirms commitment to maintaining standardised software-based data experiences for fleet vehicle informatics.

Wialon fits out four million IoT-connected vehicles: Global fleet management and IoT software platform racks up record number of vehicles connected on GPS tracking and internet of things software platform.

Geotab, BYD Trucks Europe gear up IoT for sustainable fleet management: Companies collaborate to provide fleet management solution across Europe within end-to-end connectivity to ensure data privacy and security in the region.

HUDs head automotive road safety initiatives: Tech firm examines the impact of road safety initiatives on heads-up display adoption in automotive industry as it looks for solutions to driver distractions.

Additional sizeable players include fleet management provider Motive; hardware-focused video telematics company Howen; channel-focused brand Xirgo; and video telematics player Netradyne. These all have installed bases of at least a quarter of a million units. Topping out the top 10 are VisionTrack and Nauto, which both have a primary focus on camera-based services specifically, and fleet management provider Solera Fleet Solutions.

Suppliers with installed bases just outside of the top list include LightMetrics and Nexar, which are focused on camera-based services, and video-focused service providers such as Idrive, Waylens, SureCam, Seeing Machines and CameraMatics.

As regards business models, Berg Insight found partner-based strategies as being increasingly common in the value chain for fleet telematics in general and video telematics in particular, contributing to what it calls flexible offerings through collaborative efforts.

In line with an overall convergence of various types of functionality, fully integrated offerings combining fleet and video telematics were being marketed by an ever-increasing range of players positioning themselves as one-stop shops.