Wialon fits out four million IoT-connected vehicles

Noting that fleet management services are of the “utmost” importance to businesses, as they are the “backbone of operational success”, global fleet management, GPS tracking and internet of things (IoT) platform Wialon has revealed it’s reached a milestone of four million vehicles connected on the platform, across 160 countries.

Established in 2001 and designed by European software developer Gurtam, Wialon provides fleet management software services through a network of over 2,700 channel partners in more than 160 countries.

The software platform helps connect, track and monitor vehicles and assets ranging from HGVs and LCVs to public buses, agricultural vehicles and equipment, construction vehicles and equipment, energy generators, fuel tanks, and waste management trucks, among other vehicles. Processing five billion data points daily, Wialon’s mission is to help fleet take advantage of big data to improve productivity, optimise fuel consumption, and enhance driver safety and sustainability.

The suite of fleet management software is designed to be vehicle-agnostic, sensor and device-agnostic, and scalable for both small and large fleets, enabling users to track their operations in one unified platform. The software suite sees use in fleets ranging from small ones of under 50 vehicles to large, with more than 1,000 connected vehicles. Wialon’s technology and multiple integration options cover over 3,500 device models for data capture and GPS tracking.

Showing how much growth there has been in its industry, and the connected vehicle space in particular, Wialon revealed the number of connected vehicles it worked with has increased tenfold over nine years, from 400,000 in 2015 to four million in 2024.

“Fleet management solutions are of the utmost importance to businesses, as they are the backbone of operational success,” said Aliaksandr Kuushynau, head of Wialon. “Year on year, we are seeing increased adoption of telematics, and a higher emphasis on safety and data analytics, supporting efficiency and sustainability in fleet operations.

“We still remember the excitement of reaching our first 400,000 vehicles back in 2015. It took us nine years to add three more zeros to this number. Starting small and dreaming big, who could have imagined how far we would come? As we move to our next milestones, we are committed to enhancing our services to help the Wialon partner community grow and thrive. We know this will be an exciting journey.”

The company that deployed the landmark four-millionth vehicle connection was GotYou Telematics, a Wialon partner since 2017.

Headquartered in South Africa, the firm is a provider and integrator of security services for fleet management, helping clients across various industries manage and protect their transport and assets.

“The sky’s the limit if you know how to use the platform’s wide functionality to drive your clients’ success,” said Aldo Gerber, GotYou Telematics founder and CEO. “Today, we are delighted to be part of the international Wialon family and to have connected the four-millionth vehicle to the platform. It’s an amazing feeling to contribute to such an impressive achievement, marking Wialon’s global leadership in fleet management software.”