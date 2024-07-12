Brembo invests in connected mobility startup Spoke Safety

The venture capital arm of braking systems firm Brembo has announced that it is investing in advanced connected mobility solutions by acquiring a stake in Spoke Safety, a US startup specialising in the development of digital communication technologies between vehicles and the road ecosystem.

Spoke Safety was founded in Denver, Colorado, in 2020 and its solutions are based on vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology, to connect vehicles in real-time with other vehicles, road users including cyclists, and smart city infrastructures such as traffic lights, with the goal of improving the driving experience and promoting greater road safety.

The company’s stated mission is elevating rider connectivity and safety, being dedicated to orchestrating a complete digital experience for the most vulnerable on roadways by connecting to the mobility ecosystem around them. Companies that Spoke Safety is working with to provide safety, connectivity and rich rider experiences include Audi of America, Qualcomm Technologies and Commsignia.

With the new investment, Spoke Safety joins the portfolio of Brembo Ventures, which invests globally in technological startups to support innovation and accelerate the development of new mobility solutions.

Guided by its strategic vision of “turning energy into inspiration”, Brembo’s ambition is to help shape the future of mobility through what it says are cutting-edge, digital and sustainable solutions and its business is centred on the design and production of high-performance braking systems and components for top-flight manufacturers of cars, motorbikes and commercial vehicles. Founded in 1961 in Bergamo, Italy, it has over 15,600 employees across 15 countries, 32 production and business sites, nine R&D centres, with a turnover of €3,849m in 2023.

With the new investment, Brembo says it will enhance its expertise in software and cloud connectivity. The goal is to facilitate the communication of braking systems with other connected elements in the surrounding environment.

Brembo has already initiated a research project with Spoke Safety with the collaboration beginning at the Brembo Inspiration Lab in Silicon Valley, which has among its objectives the search for innovative startups that can contribute to Brembo’s evolution focused on software and artificial intelligence.

“The investment in Spoke Safety is another step towards the digital innovation of our braking systems,” said Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci. “Our vision for the near future is to enable the braking system to communicate and interact not only with the equipped vehicle but with the entire road ecosystem, including other vehicles, infrastructures, and communication networks, enhancing the driving experience and safety.”

This year has seen the software-defined vehicle and autonomous vehicle market evolve and grow, with the leading players across the technology ecosystem embarking on plans to monetise features that are embedded in vehicles.