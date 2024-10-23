Snapdragon Summit 2024: Qualcomm gains mileage with automotive offer

On day two of its annual technical summit in Maui, Qualcomm revealed how it is adhering to the Hawaiian proverb “aʻohe hana nui ke aluʻia”, which can be translated as “no task is too big when done together by all”. It did this with the technology and OEM partner ecosystem it believes is necessary to drive its rapidly growing presence in the automotive industry, including taking video game technology into its digital chassis platform.

From an OEM perspective, Qualcomm showed the work it is doing with consumer car manufacturers GM, BMW, Li Auto and Mercedes, in addition to a marketing relationship with the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 racing team. While in terms of technology, Qualcomm announced an extension of its partnership with Google, Salesforce and Epic Games.

As he opened day two of the conference, Nakul Duggal, group general manager, automotive, industrial and cloud at Qualcomm Technologies, said that we are experiencing the transformation of cars which are more connected than ever, with high-speed connectivity in vehicles meaning driver and passenger experiences are more immersive.

Qualcomm, he said, was proud to have been part of this transformation journey over the past two decades, first connecting the car and then making the in-cabin experience richer, all the while designing for safety with a growing number of assisted in automated admin functions that continue to learn and improve through artificial intelligence (AI).

Duggal noted that the typical life cycle of a car is 10 years, meaning the importance of introducing to vehicles digital technology that can be refreshed and enhanced. In addition, unlike with mobile devices and laptops, the purpose of vehicles varies widely. A daily driver is different from a work truck driver, and is different again for those driving a convertible than an SUV. The connected car is also part of the technology ecosystem, meaning there is a wide variety of application and services needed to be relevant for these types of experiences.

“[Having] diverse users means architecting platforms for the modern vehicle is an exciting challenge. Ensuring that automakers have the latest consumer tech to design the experiences is critical, while ensuring that the product, technology, software and architecture is designed for safety, high reliability and the highest standards of quality,” said Duggal.

“The car is more than just mode of transportation. It is a becoming a seamless extension of our digital lives. It is a mobile living space, a space that is customisable on the fly… The industry is moving to advanced cockpit features, more intelligent and more immersive experiences that can be scaled across different types of vehicles. To meet the expectations of a wide variety of users, delivering premium audio-visual capabilities across multiple displays, requires automakers to integrate complex experiences, creating contextual relevance.”

Processing the massive amounts of data coming into the many information sensors now built into vehicles – fusing data from cameras, radars, lidars and location services – provides actionable information that can be used to inform a variety of applications, such as 3D mapping or premium navigation or safety alerts. Modelling a vehicle’s environment in real time is seen as a feat, requiring a significant amount of edge intelligence. AI can map point cloud data in real time to create an environmental model for a car.

For example, before executing a lane change, the car needs to know the distance to the car in front of it and how fast it’s going, and it must make similar predictions about every other vehicle on the road, their intent and predict their independent future trajectory.

“You almost have to be able to predict the future,” said Duggal. “The vehicle must then decide how to plan its course of action. To make these predictions and plan its route, your car [must have] a model of the world and [know what to] avoid, know where the safe spaces and overlay them in groups, learning decision-making and actuation.

“This is how the car operates – autonomous. The modern car is built on a digital experience and features are most advanced chips and technologies, products, software and services. This open and scalable, cloud, connected platform gives automakers technology building blocks to print the unique vision of the modern automobile life. It turns the car into a canvas that automakers use to extend their brand and their relationship with the driver.”

The core task, Duggal said, was to anticipate unique consumer needs and that the Snapdragon Digital Chassis allows automakers to create differentiated consumer experiences across every vehicle, bringing them to market and upgrading them as needed or as consumers demand, adding: “[It’s a] computing platform. You have your phone, your laptop, but now you also have the car. This is basically going to be like a smartphone on wheels. That is the future.”

In form, the latest version of the Digital Chassis comprises several Snapdragon units, namely Auto Connectivity, Digital Cockpit, Ride and Car-To-Cloud. At the heart of the new Snapdragon Cockpit Elite is Snapdragon and Oryon CPU, optimised for automotive applications and designed for 3x CPP performance increase compared with its previous generation to offer “game-changing” in-vehicle experiences.

The processor supports infotainment and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) on a single SoC. It also has Hexagon 12x neural processing unit (NPU) performance increase. In terms of connectivity, the platform’s modems supporting 5G and the latest versions to be introduced in 2026 will bring 5 Gbps connectivity into a car.