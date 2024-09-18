Dreamforce 24: Salesforce taps Nvidia to power Agentforce

Salesforce and Nvidia have committed to a new partnership that will see Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) platform – including accelerated computing capability and AI software – brought to bear alongside the Salesforce platform and its new Agentforce AI agent service, developing more advanced AI capabilities for organisations with autonomous agent and interactive avatars, among other things.

Announced alongside the debut of the Agentforce service at Dreamforce in San Francisco, the two firms say they will work together to deliver optimised predictive and generative AI capabilities – giving Agentforce agents more ability to generate deeper insights and, hopefully, improve productivity and value for human users.

“Together with Nvidia, we’re leading the third wave of the AI revolution – moving beyond copilots to humans and intelligent agents working seamlessly to drive customer success,” said Salesforce chair and CEO Marc Benioff.

“This is what AI is meant to be — powered by the Salesforce Platform and Agentforce, every Trailblazer can harness AI to its fullest potential. By combining Nvidia’s AI platform with Agentforce, we’re supercharging AI performance and creating dynamic digital avatars, delivering more engaging, intelligent, and immersive customer experiences than ever before.”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang added: “In the future, every company, every job will be enhanced by a wide range of AI agents – assistants that will transform how we work.

“Nvidia and Salesforce are bringing together our technologies to accelerate the development of AI agents for companies to supercharge their productivity.”

Salesforce and Nvidia say the tie-up will also further enhance AI capabilities by accelerating data processing in the Salesforce Data Cloud to unify and harmonise both structured and unstructured data in real-time. Data Cloud’s ‘Zero Copy’ capability will let Salesforce’s customers more quickly access their data and make it retrievable by an Agentforce agent to analyse and act on, backed by Nvidia’s full-stack accelerated compute platform to get it done even faster.