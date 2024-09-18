Dreamforce 2024: Salesforce calls on customers to flesh out AI vision

In a development as predictable as the coming of autumn, Salesforce leadership took to the stage on a damp, misty September morning in San Francisco to open their annual Dreamforce jamboree with a marathon two-hour AI hype session billed as “the world’s largest AI event”, and with over 1,500 more sessions to attend over two days, they may be right.

CEO Marc Benioff added colour to announcements made ahead of the show’s official opener, concerning the release of its agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Agentforce – which he has been gently teasing all summer long.

Agentforce is a service whereby AI agents are empowered to act on goals and decisions themselves, bidding to give users the ability to better handle a growing number of everyday operations, going beyond chatbots. Benioff believes it to be a game changer, as it goes beyond mere generative AI assistants, siting AI capabilities within the software itself as opposed to an add-on.

“What we’re going to talk about at this event, and what’s really happening in our whole industry right now, and why we are more excited than ever, is because of what’s happening with AI,” he said. “Through Dreamforces for the last 10 years, we’ve been talking about the emergence of AI and how AI has been a critical part of our future.”

“As we’ve gone forward and built our own models, and added to our technology and did all these things to be a pioneer in AI, it became clear to us that this was a moment,” said Benioff. “This was a moment of change … This show is our most important Dreamforce ever. There’s no question … This is the third wave of AI. It’s agents.

“Agentforce has to be the biggest breakthrough that we have ever had on technology, and I think it’s the biggest breakthrough that I’ve seen in a long time in artificial intelligence,” he continued. “It’s about humans, with agents, driving customer success together on the Salesforce platform.

“We’re not just tossing you another model, or tossing you a hyperscaler, or tossing you an AI engineer, or tossing you something else,” said Benioff. “We’re on the same platform that you already love and use every day – right inside the configurator, right inside the system that you already know and love, you’re going to find this incredible functionality. [And] the early stories from customers are blowing our mind.”