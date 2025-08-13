ODI tells EU to balance AI safeguards with innovation promotion

The Open Data Institute (ODI) has published a manifesto that spells out six principles for the European Union (EU) to follow in shaping its policies on artificial intelligence (AI) and data usage.

The organisation’s European data and AI policy manifesto has been designed, it says, to support policymakers and regulators as they “navigate complex digital reforms, including the upcoming review of the EU’s digital acquis [legal framework] and the staged introduction of the EU AI Act”.

The ODI is based in London, in a nation outside the European Union, but it has commented on EU policymaking in the past. It participated in three of the four working groups involved in developing the EU’s General-Purpose AI Code of Practice, submitting feedback on the code and contributing to previous consultations. It also did a project looking at the secondary use of health data across Europe.

Nor is this its first foray into producing a manifesto. The ODI launched one in March 2024 for data and AI policy in the UK, which was updated in September 2024 following the UK general election.

“The EU has a unique opportunity to shape a global model of digital governance that puts people first,” said Elena Simperl, director of research at the ODI. “The ODI’s European data and AI policy manifesto offers practical guidance for policymakers to build a trusted, transparent and inclusive data ecosystem that supports innovation in the age of AI while protecting democratic values. This can only be achieved through a robust open data infrastructure, fostering trust through inclusive participation and effective assurance mechanisms, including independent oversight.”

The manifesto is said to draw on the European Commission’s Competitiveness compass, which makes up a plan to “restore Europe’s dynamism” and boost its economic growth. It also draws on the Draghi report on the future of European competitiveness, written by former European Central Bank president and former prime minister of Italy Mario Draghi.

The six principles the ODI is putting forward to the EU are: strong data infrastructure; open data as a foundation; trust; trusted, independent organisations; a diverse, equitable and inclusive data ecosystem; and data knowledge and skills.

The ODI describes the fifth principle as one “limiting bias, inequality and power imbalances, broader access to data, infrastructure, and skills … This is particularly true when developing AI applications in high-impact areas such as climate, misinformation and public health. It’s also vital that SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and startups, which are often excluded from large datasets, are supported through initiatives like AI Factories and their Data Labs referenced in the AI Continent Action Plan”.

And, in lead position, principle number one – a strong data infrastructure – says: “Innovation and competitiveness must go hand in hand with regulation that protects people, their data and public trust. This requires a future-proof legislative and regulatory regime centred on people and society, as well as economic competitiveness. Central to this is a strong data governance framework that ensures interoperability and supports AI development while protecting citizens’ rights and European values.”

Data infrastructure, including in a global context, is a particular guiding focus of the ODI – almost a shibboleth – by which the organisation seems to mean the data equivalent of physical infrastructure, such as roads, energy networks and water supply systems.