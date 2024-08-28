A coherent Labour cyber strategy depends on consistency

Following a string of domestic cyber security incidents – from attacks on NHS suppliers, to the Ministry of Defence and the British Library – all eyes are on Sir Keir Starmer’s new government to make a positive impact on major cyber defences.

Although it is likely too early to declare concrete policy changes, Labour will have little patience from UK businesses. Many will want to see the government’s manifesto pledges regarding the rising threat from hostile states and the need for counter-terrorism strategies, turn into action. Industry bodies, such as The Chartered Institute for IT (BCS), have already called for the government to prioritise new legislation to protect the UK from attacks.

That said, we’ve had some indication of Labour’s intentions. The Cyber Security and Resilience (CSR) Bill, and the Digital Information and Smart Data (DISD) Bill were introduced in the King’s Speech, although they lacked significant detail. Particularly concerning was a lack of recognition of digital identity security and how this can help the UK keep pace with today’s evolving security challenges.

Consistency will be key to the delivery of a successful cyber policy, whether that’s alignment between new Bills or with the regulatory regimes of EU neighbours.

Importance of global alignment While it’s vital for the UK to have its own set of cyber security legislations, we now live in an increasingly globalised and interconnected world. Adherence to globally recognised standards and alignment with other regulatory regimes will drive the success of this defensive cyber technology in the UK and beyond. For instance, when it comes to the DISD Bill, Keir Starmer’s government must take the proposed European Digital Identity regulation into account to ensure that the UK’s digital identity systems are compatible with those in Europe. This compatibility is essential for facilitating cross-border activities for UK businesses and citizens. Similarly for the CSR Bill, alignment with the EU’s Digital Operations Resilience Act (DORA) is necessary to reduce additional compliance burdens on UK businesses and to establish a common level of security and trust. Indeed, one of Labour’s great strengths is the ability to make pragmatic, non-political choices about how to work with effective regimes already in place across Europe, to reduce friction for British business.