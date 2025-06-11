Cyber Bill at risk of becoming a missed opportunity, say MPs

The UK’s Cyber Security and Resilience (CSR) Bill represents a golden opportunity to enhance Britain’s national cyber security posture but risks losing the support of key industry stakeholders unless its backers adopt a more comprehensive outlook, a group of MPs has warned.

In a report published 11 June, the Cyber Innovation All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) said that they found widespread support for stronger cyber laws, but that more collaboration and a “more ambitious, future-proofed” approach was needed to maximise its benefits.

In compiling its report, the APPG conducted a national study of cyber professionals, incorporating inputs from a roundtable discussion at which representatives of managed security services providers (MSSPs), cyber suppliers, academics and other organisations shared their views.

It said that while 46% of respondents believed the CSR Bill will support economic growth, 44% merely saw “the potential”. The APPG warned that amid ongoing cyber attacks targeting the British economy – notably the retail sector – this underscored the need for politicians to be more ambitious and inclusive.

Cyber Innovation APPG chair, recently elected MP and former BCS policy lead Dan Aldridge said: “This bill is a historic opportunity to strengthen the UK’s cyber resilience, but we risk falling short if we don’t listen to those on the frontline.

“We’re calling on DSIT to open up the conversation, coordinate across government, to provide a timeline and process for tackling the urgent issues that are deemed out of scope. By future-proofing regulations and giving parliament a clear role in oversight, we can make sure the UK remains secure and competitive in a rapidly changing digital world.”

Till Sommer, policy counsel at the Cybersecurity Business Network (CBN) – a coalition of security organisations that also provides the APPG’s secretariat, added: “We need all the inputs we can get for the bill, from across the cyber sector in the UK. We encourage stakeholders nationwide to participate in these crucial discussions so that the CSR Bill delivers the resilience, innovation and growth our sector needs.”