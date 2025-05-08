Government will miss cyber resiliency targets, MPs warn

The Cabinet Office is set to miss its targets for the UK government to be “cyber resilient” by the end of 2025, and needs to do more to strike the right balance between supporting departments, holding them to account, and doing more from the centre of government, a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report has concluded.

In the report, Government cyber resilience, published today (9 May 2025), the cross-bench PAC presented a mixed picture of its findings. On the positive side, it praised the Cabinet Office for taking steps to independently verify the resilience of critical IT systems in government departments.

However, it also said this exercise had revealed that in general, resilience is much lower than expected, with many systems containing fundamental weaknesses.

A July 2024 assessment of 72 critical systems at 35 departments identified significant cyber resilience gaps, with multiple control failures in risk management and incident response planning, and although this was an improvement on the past situation, the PAC said more should have been done quicker. In particular, it again lamented the reliance on self-assessment to identify at-risk, legacy assets – a point raised during expert testimony in March.

“We find it alarming that risky legacy IT systems - which the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) estimated make up 28% of the public sector’s IT estate - have not undergone a similarly independent assessment,” said the PAC, which is chaired by Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, MP.

“We recognise that the size and complexity of the public sector, and its supply chains, make it challenging for government to manage cyber risk. However, it is unacceptable that the centre of government does not know how many legacy IT systems exist in government and therefore cannot manage the associated cyber risks.”

Additionally, government departments have not done enough to prioritise cyber security, a situation not helped by a lack of clear guidance from the Cabinet Office. Across Westminster, various bodies are underestimating the severity of the threat, and their decisions are not reflecting the urgency of the issue. The report calls for all departments to do more to ensure security leaders are involved at senior management and decision-making levels.

“Looking forward, the Cabinet Office will not meet its target for government to be cyber resilient by the end of 2025. The Cabinet Office is aware that helping the wider public sector be cyber resilient by 2030 will require government to take a fundamentally different approach,” the report said.

The PAC added that the Cabinet Office was on the right path and learning from the experience of others, and the MPs said they looked forward to greater transparency with regard to overall progress on cyber resilience.