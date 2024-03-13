British Library opens up over ransomware attack to help others

The British Library has published extensive details of its devastating experience at the hands of the Rhysida ransomware gang, revealing how the cyber criminals likely accessed its systems in the first place, the effects of the cyber attack, its response and the lessons it has learned.

The British Library’s systems were attacked by an affiliate of the Rhysida ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) gang in the autumn of 2023, resulting in significant disruption to the organisation’s services, which has still not been fully resolved. The gang also stole 600GB of data, including details of service users, which was leaked when the British Library refused to engage.

Roly Keating, chief executive of the British Library, said the organisation hoped that opening up and opting for full transparency over the incident would help other organisations plan and protect themselves against similar cyber attacks.

“The threat of aggressive and disruptive cyber attacks is higher than it has ever been, and the organisations behind these attacks are increasingly advanced in their techniques and ruthless in their willingness to destroy whole technical systems,” he said.

“This is of especial importance for libraries and all those institutions who share our mission to collect and make accessible knowledge and culture in digital form, and preserve it for posterity. Though the motive of the attack on the British Library appears to have been purely monetary, it functioned as, effectively, an attack on access to knowledge.

“Wherever possible … we have tried to err on the side of openness, and not everything here makes comfortable reading for ourselves as an organisation,” said Keating. “We have significant lessons to learn.

“We are also conscious of our duty as data controllers and deeply regret the loss of control of some personal data, for which we apologise wholeheartedly to everyone affected,” he said. “If the outcome is increased resilience and protection against attack for the UK collections sector and others, then at least one good thing will have emerged from this deeply damaging criminal attack.”

Timeline of an attack Such was the scale of the destruction they wrought, it may never be known precisely when the Rhysida gang gained access to its systems, but the British Library said that according to forensic analysis, it may have been on 25 October 2023, six days before it confirmed a cyber attack. It revealed that its security manager received an alert about possible suspicious activity in the early hours of 26 October, but that this activity was blocked. The security manager escalated this for investigation, but no further malicious activity was found, and the account was then unblocked following a password reset. With the benefit of hindsight, this appears to have been Rhysida performing recon. Rhysida’s exact entry point onto the network has also not been identified thanks to the damage they caused and the obfuscation they employed, but the first detected access was at the Terminal Services server, put in place in 2020 to enable external partners and IT support suppliers to access the network, which replaced an insecure remote access system in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The investigators therefore believe Rhysida probably compromised a privileged account belonging to someone outside the British Library via a phishing or spear-phishing attack. The British Library said it had been aware of the risk of something like that happening and had been in the process of reviewing and tightening its security provisions related to third-party access, but that this work had not been completed as of October 2023. Additionally, it had failed to apply multi-factor authentication (MFA) to the Terminal Services server – even though it had introduced MFA in 2020 across its wider estate, for reasons of cost and practicality, connectivity to its domain was out-of-scope of that project. Computer Weekly coverage of the British Library cyber attack 31 October 2023: The British Library is experiencing a major IT outage following a cyber incident of an undisclosed nature.

16 November: The British Library has provided an update on an ongoing cyber incident affecting its systems, confirming it to be the result of a ransomware attack.

21 November: Ransomware group Rhysida threatens to sell documents stolen from the British Library to the highest bidder.

28 November: Personal data on British Library users has appeared for sale on the dark web following a Rhysida ransomware attack, as the scope of the still-developing incident widens again.

30 November: The Rhysida ransomware gang behind the cyber attack on the British Library has published almost 600GB of stolen data to its dark web leak site.

7 January 2024:The cost of recovering the British Library’s ransomware-stricken IT systems could be up to £7m, it has emerged. The British Library first learned it had been affected by a ransomware attack on the morning of Saturday 28 October, when a member of the IT team found they were unable to access the network. Over the subsequent hours, the incident was swiftly escalated and crisis management plans swung into action. By that afternoon, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) had been involved, and was assisting with incident handling and communications. It also learned that Jisc had identified unusual data traffic volumes leaving the Library’s estate at 1:30am on 28 October, likely the data exfiltration in progress. A day later, on the afternoon of 29 October, it confirmed via X it was experiencing an outage, and two days later, on 31 October, it revealed this was the result of a cyber incident, at which point the incident began to pick up mainstream media coverage. As to its engagement with Rhysida, the British Library confirmed in its report widespread speculation that it had not cooperated with its attackers. “The Library has not made any payment to the criminal actors responsible for the attack, nor engaged with them in any way,” the report reads. “Ransomware gangs contemplating future attacks such as this on publicly funded institutions should be aware that the UK’s national policy, articulated by NCSC, is unambiguously clear that no such payments should be made.”

Effective crisis management On the whole, the British Library said, its crisis-management plans performed well, with a practiced Gold/Silver command structure sliding into place, convening senior technical staff, external advisors, and the Library’s data protection officer and senior management, all of whom came together to coordinate the technical response, temporary workarounds where possible, and crisis communications. Throughout the process, extensive support was provided both through the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the NCSC, which helped the British Library keep readers, staff and stakeholders, including journalists, informed without sharing any detail that could help Rhysida. For internal comms, this meant resorting to cascading information through email or WhatsApp, while external updates came largely in the form of social media updates. Once it was determined safe to do so, the British Library’s teams started contacting readers, supporters and others on its mailing lists, signposting NCSC guidance and incorporating user feedback to build more effective FAQs and keep its interim website updated. It was also able to keep a tight lid on what was told to whom when, and made sure all staff had sight of external comms prior to making them public. It said proactive engagement with management and the Library’s trade unions also helped address staff concerns and effectively disseminate grassroots-level information and advice externally.

Rebuilding the British Library With a diverse and complex technology estate and, as we have seen, a high number of legacy products, the British Library was always going to be faced with a complex reconstruction task in the case of a major event, and candidly, this appears to have been something the organisation was aware of before the attack, but it often lacked the funding or the impetus to do much about it. It now believes the quirky nature of its IT estate contributed significantly to the severity of the attack, gifting Rhysida more access than they should have been able to have in a more modern design, among other things. Making matters worse, besides the exfiltration of data and encryption of servers, Rhysida also destroyed servers to inhibit system recovery, and it was this stage of the attack that caused the most damage to the British Library, which now believes that although it will be possible to restore all of the data, it has no viable infrastructure to be able to do so – this system rebuild is expected to be completed in April 2024. It admitted its vulnerability to such an attack had been exacerbated by reliance on old legacy applications that can’t now be fixed, either because they are completely obsolete, have been end-of-lifed, or cannot be run securely. Many systems need to be rebuilt from scratch. But looking on the bright side, the British Library said it had a golden opportunity to transform how it uses and manages technology, adopting and embedding security best practice, and implementing policies and processes fit for a public organisation in the 2020s. Indeed, it could go on to become a beacon of good practice for its peers. Among many other things, the British Library wants its new IT estate to incorporate best-practice network design, including segmentation and defence-in-depth approaches; a hybrid compute landscape; role-based access controls and least privilege policies; a more robust and resilient backup service with immutable, air-gapped and off-site copies; a holistic and integrated security suite covering the whole organisation, with managed security services for incident detection and response; MFA; improvements in incident, event and vulnerability management; and better IT lifecycle and software delivery governance. As to things that readers will see, it also proposes to consolidate a number of key systems with more user-centric applications, centralising and replacing an old platform and legacy catalogues, reader registration, digital preservation and enquiries management. Multiple customer data systems will also be consolidated into a new data management and reporting architecture.