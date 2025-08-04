Interview: How ITSM helps deliver results at McLaren Racing

The Formula 1 (F1) teams at had a two-week break before heading to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Spa) for the Belgium Grand Prix, but there is little time to apply the brakes during the hectic 24 race season given the constant tweaking of the F1 cars.

Dan Keyworth, director of business technology at McLaren Racing, says: “We’re super busy right now.”

This was the first break for a while, and the team had a successful Belgium race which saw Oscar Piastri win, and teammate Lando Norris take second place. Spa also saw a new McLaren technology sponsor, Freshworks (see The attraction of Formula 1 to tech leaders).

Keyworth’s role involves running the tech at the sharp end of racing, all the IT infrastructure that must be deployed to the races and the IT that keeps the business of McLaren Racing on track.

The IT that needs to be shipped with cars and teams to every track is fundamental to car and driver performance. The teams used to have the financial luxury of taking a third, spare car to a race. But these days, the tech running the McLaren garage, known as the trackside rig, is rather like the third, backup car. The garage and must be put together and connected to the comms network at every F1 race event.

“It’s a mini datacentre that comes with us everywhere. It’s the brain of the garage. We build the garage from scratch,” Keyworth says, adding that the garage is initially “quite dumb”. “It’s got no power, no technology. My team turns up and we run 3.5 km of cabling. But the technology equipment doesn’t arrive until a day before we do our comms check.”

Once it is fully operational, the team is ready to race. “When you plug the trackside rig in, suddenly it all comes to life and you’re ready to go racing,” says Keyworth.

Without the trackside rig, he says the cars will not leave the garage, which makes IT very tangible and very visible to McLaren Racing.