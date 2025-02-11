F1’s Red Bull charges 1Password to protect its 2025 season

Identity and access management (IAM) tech supplier 1Password has signed a multi-year deal to become exclusive cyber security partner at Oracle Red Bull Racing, its first foray into the IT-forward world of Formula 1 motor racing.

The tie-up will see Red Bull implement 1Password’s Extended Access Management (XAM) services to strengthen its security posture and safeguard its data across devices, applications, 24 races and its Milton Keynes headquarters.

As is traditional, 1Password branding will also be incorporated into Red Bull’s team assets amid a wider sponsor shake-up that has seen it part ways with crypto firm ByBit and a number of Mexico-based organisations linked to former driver Sergio Perez.

Its logos will appear on the halo driver protection devices, steering wheels and chassis of 2025’s soon-to-be-unveiled Honda-powered RB21 car, driven by World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and rookie partner Liam Lawson of New Zealand.

The supplier will also work alongside Red Bull’s Pepe Jeans Academy Programme, which supports F1 Academy, a programme set up to address F1’s lack of female talent and inspire girls to become future drivers, engineers and leaders. It will be additionally supporting 18-year-old Brit Alisha Palmowski, who will be driving with the Campos squad this season.

“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive cyber security partner,” said Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner.

“As the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season approaches, it is critical that our entire organisation has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes.

Security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work David Faugno, 1Password

“1Password investing and partnering in the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme shows further proof of the spirit and depth of our collaboration. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track,” said Horner.

David Faugno, co-CEO of 1Password, added: “Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity. As a dominant force in Formula 1, their success relies on engineering excellence, innovation and seamless, secure access to critical information anywhere.

“At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work. That’s why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information – so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning.”