Oracle Red Bull Racing gets into gear with Zoom to power team unified communications

Oracle Red Bull Racing has brought Zoom Video Communications on board for an innovation partnership in a bid to improve off-track communications activities.

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull’s presence in F1 and challenge the sport’s status quo, Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of Formula 1’s most successful teams, racking up multiple world titles.

The team has a stated mission of the “pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology”. To further address the latter aspect, the collaboration with Zoom will see Oracle Red Bull Racing integrating the communications company’s platform into all areas of its activities to advance performance and engage with fans.

In announcing the partnership, the two firms emphasised the critical nature of communications tools in Formula 1.

To highlight the partnership further, Zoom branding will also be displayed on both RB18 cars, drivers and team race shirts and overalls, pit wall, garage, and online. Some elements will be going live at the forthcoming Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Key functions of the race day for the team include Zoom Chat, linking the crew at the pit wall to the Red Bull Technology Campus in the UK, which will aim to allow team members to quickly and securely collaborate and message all team personnel wherever they are and stay in regular contact. When the team needs to share important insights, they can easily enhance Zoom Chat by turning a conversation into a Zoom Meeting.

In addition, Zoom Events will become a critical component in enabling the connection the team has with its fans. Oracle Red Bull Racing fans and partners will be able to virtually join unique hybrid experiences and events, powered by Zoom Events, from wherever they are in the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Oracle Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO Christian Horner said: “We are very excited about partnering with Zoom. Their forward-thinking approach to communications mirrors our attitude to racing on track. They are fast, secure and reliable in everything they deliver. Zoom’s proven track record of innovation will enhance our communication capabilities and provide us with a cohesive platform that will continue to bind the entire team together.”

Zoom chief marketing officer Janine Pelosi added: “Oracle Red Bull Racing continues to prove itself as an innovator and technology leader, which is why we are excited to bring communications tools like Zoom Chat, Zoom Events and Zoom Meetings into their experience both on and off the track. With Zoom, Oracle Red Bull Racing is able to streamline their communication needs into one simple and secure platform, so they can spend more time focused on winning championships.”