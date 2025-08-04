Low-band spectrum ‘indispensable’ to 5G evolution

As the mobile industry moves toward universal access and 6G, low-band 5G spectrum remains strategically indispensable in supporting internet of things (IoT), emergency services and inclusive digital infrastructure, while midband spectrum – where the bulk of 5G traffic is carried – will remain critical well into the 6G era for which mmWave 5G will likely be the bridge, according to a study from the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).

The updated snapshot of the global 5G spectrum landscape from the mobile comms industry trade association looked to offer a detailed view of operator investments and regulatory activity across low-band, mid-band and high-band (mmWave) 5G frequencies. The data confirms that while mid-band remains the backbone of 5G deployments, interest in both low-band and mmWave continues to evolve in line with network strategies and future 6G planning.

Tracking both spectrum auctions and pricing, the data from the GSA’s GAMBoD database revealed how spectrum characteristics, market maturity and use cases are shaping regulatory and operator strategies. In an example cited, it showed that low-band spectrum prices, which historically have been among the highest, have seen a notable downward trend as regulatory efforts are increasingly focused on rural rollout and affordability to support wider digital inclusion objectives.

At the same time, prices for mid-band spectrum – and in particular C-band – were shown to have declined sharply post-2023, reflecting said the analyst widespread spectrum availability, maturing markets and reduced urgency among operators who already hold substantial allocations.

Although average global pricing for millimetre wave remains significantly lower than mid-band, the GSA noted that such high-band spectrum is increasingly valued for use cases demanding ultra-high capacity and low latency, such as fixed wireless access (FWA), private industrial networks and high-density venues. The study highlighted how recent deployments in Brazil and planned auctions in the UK, India and Japan are signalling a second wave of adoption, backed by a maturing device ecosystem – now exceeding 150 commercially available mmWave-capable devices globally.

“While there is naturally a focus on new spectrum auctions and the journey to 6G, it is important to remember the significance of shutting down older 2G and 3G networks in allowing operators to unlock low-band and mid-band spectrum – both of which are vital for expanding 4G and 5G services,” said GSA president Joe Barrett. “Overall, while mmWave adoption is still in the early stages globally, [there is] a steady increase in investment, especially in regions where spectrum policy, infrastructure readiness and urban density align.

“As discussions ramp up toward WRC-27 and WRC-31, global harmonisation and smart spectrum sharing – including AI-driven allocation – will be central to shaping a flexible, high-performance wireless future. GSA’s Spectrum Group will continue to contribute studies and technical analysis to international, regional and individual country policymakers and regulators to facilitate the timely availability of spectrum for use by mobile network operators. As an industry, we now look forward to continued 5G growth, 6G innovation and the socio-economic benefits mobile connectivity brings globally.”

The GSA’s GAMBoD database is said to have been developed to enable searches of LTE and 5G devices, including category type, chipset and spectrum bands supported, and the latest global data on public and private mobile networks including detail on country, operator, vertical and network technology. It also contains data on chipsets from silicon vendors and the technologies and features supported, global spectrum assignments including regional breakdown and individual operator-level detail.