Ericsson recommits to UK 6G research programme

With products and services based on the next generation of mobile set for launch in five years’ time, global tech firm Ericsson has underlined its continued support for a UK government-backed research unit designed to boost the country’s future wireless connectivity capabilities, in particular 6G networks.

Launched in 2022, the UK-based research centre is advancing key technology innovation areas, including multiple transmission reception point (multi-TRP) and integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) architectures, cognitive networks, 6G network deployment optimisation, energy efficiency, resilience and network security – elements that Ericsson says are core pillars of future global digital infrastructure as industry and society move towards the 6G era.

The research programme began with 20 dedicated researchers, supported by additional PhD students, who will work alongside leading academics, communications service providers (CSPs) and industry partners to lead 6G research projects that contribute to the development of global technology, network innovation and new product services. Specific areas include network resilience and security, artificial intelligence, cognitive networks and energy efficiency.

When it first backed the project, Ericsson committed to invest tens of millions of pounds over the next 10 years, anticipating that 6G will merge the digital and physical worlds, contribute to a more intelligent, sustainable and efficient society, and help to deliver new use cases that include multi-sensory extended reality, precision healthcare, smart agriculture, collaborative robot (cobot) and intelligent autonomous systems.

The initiative is also designed to foster close collaboration between researchers, PhD students, academic institutions, CSPs and industry partners, driving forward breakthrough projects that shape global technology development and network evolution, targeting product innovation.

Going forward, Ericsson said it remains committed to supporting the UK government in driving innovation in advanced communications technologies, in close collaboration with UK academia, research institutions and industry, supporting cutting-edge research and playing an active role in shaping the technologies and standards that will define 6G.

This research programme will play a crucial role in realising the potential of 6G to create a more connected and sustainable world Magnus Frodigh, Ericsson Research

It added that it was proud to have contributed to initial UK 6G research collaborations, including ongoing participation in the Reason project, and the Tudor project, which concluded earlier in 2025. Ericsson also noted that its research unit in the UK, in collaboration with its UK customers and partners, is already actively contributing to the development of new 3GPP specifications.

“Ericsson’s continued investment in UK-based research reinforces our commitment to driving global innovation in communications technology,” commented Magnus Frodigh, vice-president and head of Ericsson Research. “Through this collaborative initiative, we’re not only shaping the future of 6G, but also ensuring that the UK remains at the forefront of developing international standards for next-generation networks. This research programme will play a crucial role in realising the potential of 6G to create a more connected and sustainable world.”

Ericsson’s initiatives are also aligned with the UK government’s recently published Digital and technologies sector plan, which has allocated £370m to advanced connectivity technologies to establish the UK as a leader in frontier technologies and drive economic growth.

“Ericsson’s continued commitment to 6G research in the UK demonstrates the strength of our nation as a global hub for telecommunications innovation,” said UK telecoms minister Chris Bryant. “By bringing together UK academia, industry and world-class researchers, we’re not just developing the technologies of tomorrow – we’re securing Britain’s position as a world leader in developing and deploying advanced connectivity technologies, a key frontier technology that will help grow the economy and deliver on our Plan for Change.”