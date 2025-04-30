Digital Catapult joins EU 6G innovation consortia

In what is being described as a landmark intervention facilitated by Horizon Europe, and following the UK re-joining the Horizon Europe Programme in 2024, UK innovation organisation Digital Catapult is to participate in a European Union (EU)-funded initiative aiming to advance the development and deployment of 6G technologies and deliver smarter, faster and more sustainable connectivity.

Digital Catapult describes itself as a deep tech company driving business value by accelerating the practical application of advanced technologies. Partnering with government, industry and academia, it takes on what it calls “significant” challenges and opportunities facing the UK’s economy and society, where technology can play a major role in providing solutions.

Its mission is to encourage UK businesses to make use of innovation in 5G technology, and among its key focus areas include the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications, and the development of sustainable network technologies that could support the decarbonisation of telecommunications and accelerate the real-world application of deep tech innovations.

Digital Catapult regards its participation with the Horizon Europe Programme as testament to its commitment to driving the adoption of data-driven, open and interoperable future networks, having championed advanced connectivity innovation through accelerator programmes and eight interconnected, 5G-enabled testbeds across the UK.

The company will join a consortium of 18 industry and academic partners, including Samsung Electronics UK, Telefonica, Nokia UK and Accelleran.

The work includes European Commission-backed 6G project 6G Leader, designed to bring together innovators from across Europe, fostering knowledge-sharing, cross-border collaboration and the co-creation of next-generation services.

The European Commission’s investment in the programme, under the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU), is designed to highlight the project’s strategic significance for Europe’s digital sovereignty and its influence in shaping future telecommunications standards.

Founded in 2021, the SNS JU is a public-private partnership that aims to facilitate and develop industrial leadership in Europe in 5G and 6G networks and services. The initiative has two main missions: fostering Europe’s technology sovereignty in 6G by implementing the related R&I programme, leading to the conception and standardisation around 2025; and boosting 5G deployment in Europe in view of developing digital lead markets, and enabling the digital and green transition of the economy and society.

The programme will last for 36 months, and is committed to achieving breakthroughs in future network innovation and wireless communication technology.

In addition, Digital Catapult has committed to developing proof-of-concept demonstrations for open radio access networks (O-RANs); exploring AI-driven methods for network performance enhancements; and sharing insights on 6G RAN technologies and O-RAN architecture. This will build on work undertaken to date in advanced connectivity, including its participation in a cross-UK 6G research platform.

“We’re excited to be a key player in this 6G initiative,” said Digital Catapult chief technology officer Joe Butler. “Having participated in 17 Horizon projects to date, we’re now expanding our work in advanced connectivity with cutting-edge, AI-driven and sustainable solutions. Through our collaboration with global industry leaders, we’re advancing 6G technology, paving the way for smarter, more efficient networks that will fuel the next wave of digital innovation.”