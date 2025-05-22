European Wi-Fi firms make their call for 6GHz spectrum

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) is demanding the European Commission (EC) support allocation of the upper 6GHz band to licence-exempt use for its members to ensure Europe uses Wi-Fi technologies to benefit Europe’s businesses to the fullest, leaving the blunt message that “Wi-Fi matters”.

The DSA describes itself as a global, cross-industry, not for profit organisation that advocates for laws, regulations and economic best practices that it claims will lead to more efficient utilisation of spectrum, and foster innovation and affordable connectivity for all.

In an open letter to EC executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security and democracy, Henna Virkkunen, the DSA says it’s providing the collective views of 58 organisations – spanning industry associations, equipment manufacturers, ISPs, chipset suppliers, fibre access operators, content application services, and virtual, augmented and mixed reality technology developers – convinced of the power of Wi-Fi in conjunction with 5G, fibre, fixed wireless access and satellite technology to support Europe’s Digital Decade.

In short, the DSA is adamant that Wi-Fi is central to building a competitive, connected Europe and that essential infrastructures and services, such as hospitals and universities, rely heavily on Wi-Fi to continue advancing the wellbeing of patients or the learning opportunities of students.

Moreover, it warns that without additional Wi-Fi spectrum, European businesses will be less globally competitive due to higher wireless connectivity costs and less access to new technologies.

The letter says: “Wi-Fi in the upper 6 GHz band will deliver high-speed, ultra-low latency, low-cost, high-speed connectivity that will enable innovations in industry, including automated manufacturing, smart logistics and industrial IoT [internet of things] … The lack of additional spectrum will also jeopardise the effectiveness of the major investment made in fibre networks. Going in the wrong direction on upper 6 GHz will stunt the development of new applications across these use cases.

“Wi-Fi sets itself apart as the best technology for indoors connectivity, delivering more sustainable and cost-efficient internet connections. This is crucial in meeting citizens’ and SMEs’ [small and medium-sized enterprises’] connectivity requirements and increases consumer choice on how they connect to high-speed internet.”

Read more about the 6GHz spectrum band Nokia, Telia claim successful outdoor trial in 6 GHz range with massive MIMO: Global comms tech provider teams with leading Nordic operator to complete field pilot in upper 6 GHz spectrum band range to add capacity and coverage to existing macro cell sites in dense urban environments for 5G-Advanced and 6G networks.

Vodafone calls on 6GHz spectrum allocation to avoid 5G capacity crunch: Leading European and African operator reveals results of technical trial showing how 5G services in key spectrum band have the potential to achieve comparable coverage levels to current established networks.

Wi-Fi Alliance says momentum underscores need for entire 6GHz spectrum: Consortium of companies delivering products and services based on key wireless technology insists that recent new product availability and large-scale deployments from its members demonstrate readiness of Wi-Fi 6E.

GSMA warns of potential 5G benefits loss through lack of 6GHz wireless band allocation: Trade body for the global mobile industry publishes industry ecosystem review and rails further against plans to offer the full 6GHz band to unlicensed use, warning a significant portion of the expected benefits of mid-band 5G could be lost if no additional mid-band spectrum is assigned to mobile services in the near future.

The letter ends with a direct appeal to Virkkunen, telling her that she has been entrusted with a crucial portfolio to steward European technology policy, and that while much has already been achieved, a competitive and connected Europe was still far ahead, and that Europe was already behind other countries in adopting the latest Wi-Fi standards.

“The Radio Spectrum Policy Group, coordinated by the commission, is currently working on its vision for the upper 6 GHz band,” it reads. “We cannot stress enough how crucial this position will be … This decision will allow Europe to finally roll out the (already existing) newest generations of Wi-Fi, 6E and 7, and the upcoming Wi-Fi 8. Spectrum decisions directly impact the ambitions that the EU [European Union] wants to achieve with the Digital Networks Act.

“Right now, we have one simple request for the EU: make the upper 6 GHz band (6.425–7.125 GHz) available for unrestrained Wi-Fi operations,” the letter continues. “Ultimately, the Digital Networks Act, the review of the European Electronic Communications Code and the 2030 Digital decade targets will be key in fulfilling Europe’s promise of competitiveness and becoming an AI continent.”