Qualcomm and Palantir extend AI to the edge for industrial IoT

Looking to enhance data-driven decision-making for customers in industrial internet of things (IoT) applications, Palantir Technologies has entered into a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies to run its Ontology enterprise systems on Qualcomm’s hardware and software platforms at the network edge to hasten and improve real-time insights and data-driven decisions even in offline remote environments.

By combining its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered edge processors and connected software with Palantir’s AI platform, Qualcomm believes manufacturers and enterprise customers will be able to build and deploy scalable AI solutions for a variety of sectors, beginning with manufacturing, industrial and automotive.

The partnership comes weeks after Qualcomm unveiled the Dragonwing suite of products that now represent the comms tech firm’s networking and cellular infrastructure solutions. Dragonwing products are designed to support edge intelligence custom-designed for business and industry, with on-device hardware and software AI solutions seeing use in a number of areas.

The net result, according to Qualcomm, is that the IoT solutions can be used to simplify complexity, empower smarter decision-making and optimise operational efficiency, forming “blueprints for industry transformation”, from enhancing everyday needs to solving the world’s most mission-critical challenges.

The collaboration will combine Palantir’s Ontology directly with Dragonwing processors, enabling AI-powered applications built using Palantir’s OSDK and AIP to be run directly on devices powered by Dragonwing platforms for hardware-accelerated multimedia and AI experiences, even in partially disconnected or fully air-gapped environments.

Palantir Foundry Object Peering, designed to enable data synchronisation across compute topologies powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ platforms, supports hardware and software solutions that capture and process data at the source, all while integrating with core AIP infrastructure during times of connectivity. Palantir Apollo then enables customers to manage those solutions on devices powered by Qualcomm platforms at scale, delivering ontologies, AI models and third-party software across edge and cloud footprints.

The two companies are confident that by harnessing Palantir’s data integration and analytics and the Dragonwing IQ series, users will be able to create devices that will identify potential security breaches and operational issues early, optimise response times and significantly enhance overall system reliability.

“Qualcomm Technologies is at the forefront of enabling intelligent edge computing, and our collaboration with Palantir marks a pivotal moment in advancing AI capabilities at the edge,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager of automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, and cloud computing, at Qualcomm Technologies.

“By harnessing Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced edge AI capabilities across a broad portfolio of devices via our Qualcomm AI Stack and connected services and using Palantir’s Ontology enterprise offerings, our customers can revolutionise how data is processed and utilised. This powerful combination delivers transformative benefits across industries, enhancing real-time insights and decision-making at the edge,” added Duggal.

“At Palantir, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with data and AI with our software. Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies is a significant step to bring one of Palantir’s most core elements, the Ontology, to the edge,” said Palantir Technologies’ head of USG research and development, Robert Imig.

“This … will enable our customers to mirror their data modelling in cloud stacks with remote edge devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies, thus enabling seamless ability to port logic and AI from the cloud to the edge, providing Palantir-grade decision-making for industrial IoT use cases.”