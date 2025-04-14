Qualcomm, Epec team to drive digital transformation in mobile machinery 

Digital transformation has been a business priority for companies of all kinds, with the off-highway mobile machinery industry – including the likes of mining, construction and agriculture – being no exception. To drive innovation in the market arena, machine system solutions provider Epec has forged a technology partnership with Qualcomm Technologies.

In essence, the collaboration will bring address key industry challenges and unlock new opportunities such as enhanced positioning, connectivity advanced assistance systems and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled innovations.

These facets will go towards ensuring reliable communication beyond traditional cellular networks, enabling “seamless” machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud interactions. Using predictive maintenance and edge computing for complex algorithms, the technology will look to enhance safety and efficiency with features such as collision avoidance, dynamic fleet management and load optimisation.

In business since 1978, Finnish technology company Epec is a system supplier specialising in advanced electrics/electronics for non-road mobile machines (NRMM) and commercial vehicles. It is also a manufacturing company with experience in control systems, customised products, electric/hybrid electric vehicle systems and assistance and autonomous systems.

Earlier in 2025, Epec introduced its SL8X Control Unit, which is said to offer a high-performance platform that could meet the demanding requirements of off-highway machines and non-road vehicles. With real-time control, functional safety and flexibility, Epec described the SL8X an advanced solution built for versatility required for the evolving needs of modern machines. The platform supports both centralised and distributed system architectures, allowing machine and non-road vehicle manufacturers to optimise their machine designs with simplified wiring and reduced hardware complexity.

The partnership will combine Epec’s expertise in automation with Qualcomm Technologies’ computing, AI and highly advanced connectivity solutions. In practical terms, the two companies will integrate on-device and on-premise generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to enhance automation and decision-making, with Qualcomm Dragonwing processors powering in-cab display units for real-time guidance on machine functions and diagnostics. They will also look to go beyond traditional cellular networks using Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform and Qualcomm Dragonwing processors, and high-performance charging systems.

The firms will also investigate specific on-device and on-premise GenAI capabilities to enhance automation and decision-making, with the Dragonwing IQ8 processor powering in-cab display units for real-time guidance on machine functions and diagnostics. Dragonwing On-Prem AI Inference Solution will also provide maintenance and safety procedure recommendations with multi-language support and multi-modal interaction.

The partnership’s scope also includes high-performance connectivity solutions for megawatt charging systems to support the electrification of heavy-duty machinery and autonomous systems that pave the way for intelligent mobile machines using M2X capabilities from the Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform.

Commenting on the partnership, Epec CEO Jyri Kylä-Kaila said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies in bringing state-of-the-art technology to the off-highway heavy machinery sector. Together, our solutions are a perfect fit for this industry, and we are pushing the boundaries of connectivity, AI and autonomous systems to drive digitisation, automation and sustainability in heavy machinery.

Eric Mazzoleni, vice-president of industrial and embedded IoT sales for Europe at Qualcomm Germany, added: “Through the collaboration with Epec, Qualcomm Technologies’ solutions will help drive digital transformation and enhance productivity across the off-highway heavy machinery sector.

“Using high-performance, low-power computing, AI and highly advanced connectivity solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Epec can bring new capabilities to their customers’ machines for use in forestry, mining, construction, agriculture and more.”