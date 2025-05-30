T-Mobile for Business ups 5G fixed wireless access offer

T-Mobile’s enterprise arm, T-Mobile for Business, has become the exclusive user of tech firm Inseego’s first 5G Advanced-based services, namely a 5G cellular router FX4100 and mesh Wi-Fi node.

The Inseego product line incorporates 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) services. The Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 is powered by Qualcomm Dragonwing FWA Gen 3 Platform, and supports both 5G standalone (SA) – with support for advanced network slicing and non-standalone (NSA) modes – as well as 4G LTE Cat 20 for seamless connectivity across a wide range of bands.

The advanced router with optional Wi-Fi mesh node is claimed to deliver “unparalleled” connectivity and performance for locations without the need for dedicated onsite IT resources, making it an “ideal” product for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), retail locations, restaurants, branch offices, temporary locations such as pop-ups and kiosks, and state and local government offices.

“The Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 and Wavemaker X700, paired with Inseego Connect, are game changers for our joint business customers, as they provide the flexible connectivity needed to get businesses online quickly and securely,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO at Inseego.

“The combination of easy deployment with superior performance continues to make FWA a compelling solution for businesses everywhere.”

Chris Melus, vice-president of product management at T-Mobile for Business, said: “We’re committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower our customers to succeed in an increasingly connected world.

“The Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 and X700 mesh system provide businesses with exceptional flexibility and reliability, offering fast, secure connectivity without the complexity or cost of traditional solutions … we’re enabling our customers to confidently scale, innovate and thrive,” he said.

5G SA features of the Inseego Wavemaker FX4100 are said to allow businesses to experience next-level connectivity with network slicing capabilities, enabling dedicated and optimised network resources for high-priority applications and seamless performance across diverse use cases.

Given that for businesses, uplink speeds are critical, the device is said to be the first Inseego product to introduce uplink aggregation making video calls run smoother and sharper than before. It is also attributed with removing the need for bonding two routers together, more affordable and more efficient on the network, and that it can no less than “revolutionise” network capabilities with 5G uplink MIMO technology supporting both Time Division Duplex and Frequency Division Duplex bands, enabling enhanced data transmission and greater spectrum efficiency.

To protect business data, advanced security features include IPsec VPN and OpenVPN for secure remote connections; WPA2/WPA3 authentication for wireless security; and what is said to be an advanced firewall designed to block potential threats. Also included are encrypted configuration backup and restore capabilities.

The Inseego Connect and the Inseego Mobile App allow users to gain remote device management functionality, enabling businesses to monitor, control, and optimise network performance from anywhere. The management system is designed to reduce operational complexities, supporting business agility and productivity.

Key features of the Inseego Wavemaker X700 are said to include simple installation; improved Wi-Fi coverage; scalability and flexibility; easy management. The product allows the possibility of connecting multiple Wi-Fi mesh devices using wireless or wired mesh backhaul.