T-Mobile bolsters connected workplace with FWA

Looking to offer more connectivity to customers through a combination of 5G networking solutions and business internet, cloud-managed wireless edge networking provider Cradlepoint has entered into a partnership with mobile network operator T-Mobile to enhance its Connected Workplace business 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) managed service offering with Cradlepoint’s purpose-built 5G routers, adapters and NetCloud management platform.

Explaining the rationale for the launch, Cradlepoint noted that as the 5G FWA market grows rapidly, operators such as T-Mobile will need to offer more tailored solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Indeed, citing research from parent company Ericsson, it said FWA connections worldwide are projected to increase to 330 million by the end of 2029, up from 130 million at the end of 2023, with approximately 85% expected to be 5G.

Connected Workplace solutions include T-Mobile 5G Business Internet available across the US, with Cradlepoint routers, adapters and the NetCloud management platform to deliver an end-to-end 5G FWA service.

The Cradlepoint solutions include the enterprise-grade X105G business router designed for small to medium-sized enterprises offering day-one primary connectivity using the cellular network or as a backup cellular connection. The mid-sized business-oriented E300 router has been built to enable companies to quickly adapt to changes in demand.

The Cradlepoint W1850 and W1855 industrial-grade adapters are said to be built for demanding applications and challenging environments requiring network redundancy or locations with weak signal strength. T-Mobile will use the NetCloud Manager built into each device to manage the deployment, configuration and security of each device to reduce IT burdens and provide more resources for business growth.

The managed service will include design and onsite installation, device upgrades and software licence renewals, 24x7 proactive performance monitoring of network and connected devices, same-day configuration changes, and 24x7 support with onsite equipment repair or replacement.

“As the leader in cloud-managed 5G wireless WAN solutions for businesses, Cradlepoint is uniquely positioned to enable leading Tier 1 wireless providers, like T-Mobile, to continually innovate and deliver on the real benefits of 5G fixed wireless access,” said Justin Blair, vice-president of carrier business development, Americas, at Cradlepoint.

“With a comprehensive portfolio of 5G routers and adapters combined with our industry-recognised cloud management platform, Cradlepoint is providing the tools that enable T-Mobile to deliver higher levels of network reliability, visibility and overall quality of experience for businesses,” he added.

“The addition of Cradlepoint means our customers have more choice and it expands the reach of our Connected Workplace offering from large enterprises to very small businesses,” said Chris Melus, vice-president of product management at T-Mobile for Business. “This collaboration significantly strengthens our ability to help businesses optimise their network infrastructure, reduce IT workload and enhance operational efficiency.”