Ericsson aims to boost enterprise 5G

As standalone next-generation networks begin to ramp up across the world, Ericsson has unveiled a new strategy for enterprise-driven 5G network adoption, looking to make it more accessible and effective, and aiming to enhance operational efficiency and enable advanced applications across various business environments.

Putting the new plan of action into context, the comms tech provider said that as enterprises continue to increase automation, existing technologies such as Wi-Fi and distributed antenna systems (DAS) often fall short so a new 5G portfolio is needed to address these gaps.

Covering enterprise 5G, wireless WAN and SASE, the tech provider’s enterprise wireless portfolio is claimed to offer innovations that remove the complexity that enterprise customers are challenged with when deploying 5G networks. This includes simplified deployments with “seamless” provisioning and configuration capabilities, unified policy management and simplified visibility across networks.

5G network operations use artificial intelligence for operations (AIOps) to turn visibility into actionable insights for enhancing performance and there are features to drive business outcomes, such as indoor 5G positioning to locate assets with high accuracy.

The new strategy is intended to form the foundation of the new Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions team, which combines the skills from Cradlepoint, Ericom and Ericsson Private 5G into one organisation. Encompassing private 5G and neutral host 5G solutions, it is designed to deliver business-critical connectivity across operational and public-facing enterprise environments, enabling both carpeted and industrial enterprises to advance innovation, safety and operational efficiencies.

The Ericsson Enterprise 5G portfolio includes three solutions: Ericsson Private 5G; Ericsson Private 5G Compact; and Ericsson Enterprise 5G Coverage.

Private 5G comprises a converged 4G/5G private cellular solution with industry and licensed spectrum support, offering deployment models and improved coverage, mobility, security and latency.

Private 5G Compact is a US CBRS-based offering designed for enterprises that need reliable connectivity in environments where Wi-Fi falls short, using a simplified radio architecture previously branded as Cradlepoint NetCloud Private Networks.

Enterprise 5G Coverage is a neutral host solution, currently certified by major US carriers, which offers an architecture compared to legacy DAS said to result in “attractive” total cost of ownership for enterprises.

The Enterprise 5G portfolio also uses the broader Ericsson radio access network (RAN) portfolio, including the Radio Dot System for indoor deployments and small cell radios for outdoor deployments. The result of this, said Ericsson, is that acquisition costs are reduced through simplified subscription-based packaging with optional services and feature add-ons.

Commenting on what the new strategy could mean for enterprises, Pablo Tomasi, principal analyst for private networks and enterprise 5G at research firm Omdia, said: “Ericsson’s strategic and comprehensive approach to evolving its private networking portfolio is addressing the growing demand for secure, high-performance connectivity in enterprises. Ericsson’s ability to meet customers where they are in their 5G journey with a unified experience will be critical in helping the market scale and enabling enterprises leveraging 5G to transform in a meaningful way.”

The launch of the strategy comes just days after Ericsson announced new networked devices that complement private LTE, 5G and coverage extension solutions for reliable connectivity where wired networking is unavailable or ineffective.