MEF association claims SASE milestone

MEF, the global consortium of network, cloud, security and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, has announced certifications in the first module of its secure access service edge (SASE) products and services certification programme by technology firms Broadcom, Fortinet and Versa.

MEF said enterprises worldwide are currently adopting software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) platforms to enable digital transformation, addressing changing workforce needs and cloud migration.

SD-WAN is seen by MEF as offering improved application performance, centralised management, optimised connectivity, agility, security, cost and other benefits. Furthermore, as a key component of SASE, SD-WAN has become increasingly integrated with cyber security offerings to protect distributed environments.

MEF also believes SASE services will be a crucial component of network-as-a-service (NaaS) offerings. NaaS enables service providers to bundle standardised services including a combination of on-demand connectivity, application assurance, cyber security and multi-cloud-based services that enable enterprises to achieve business outcomes without having to build or maintain their own infrastructure.

MEF’s SASE certification programme comprises three test modules: SD-WAN, security service edge (SSE), and zero trust – each of which must be successfully accomplished to achieve SASE certification. It is designed to instil confidence in the market by validating reliable and consistent technology and managed service outcomes, and offers a subscription-based ongoing test model that allows participating technology and service providers the ability to increase certification scores to deliver confidence in cyber security products to the market.

MEF also believes that including certified SASE services as part of a provider’s NaaS offerings means enterprises can be assured that their cyber security service works. Furthermore, the programme sets out to ensure compliance to the MEF SD-WAN (MEF 70.1) standard, and industry-first standards for SASE (MEF 117) and zero trust (MEF 118).

SD-certified technology providers receive a rating on product effectiveness and will be listed in MEF’s registry of certified organisations.

The certification programme is being delivered in conjunction with MEF partner CyberRatings.org (CRO), a lab dedicated to sharing knowledge of how to build, manage and apply testing providing transparency and confidence in cyber security products and services.

Technology provider testing is based on compliance to MEF standards and methodologies and test programmes developed by CRO. After the completion of testing, MEF issues a report card to the technology provider based on the results.

“The first SD-WAN certifications achieved under our SASE programme mark a significant milestone, empowering enterprises to confidently adopt secure and reliable access solutions as they accelerate digital transformation and migrate more applications to the cloud,” said Pascal Menezes, chief technology officer at MEF. “This certification paves the way for enterprises to confidently pursue full SASE certification and demonstrates MEF’s commitment to validating secure, high-performing networks.”

WAN certification is now available to MEF membership at large and full SASE certification is expected to be available in Q4 2024. The certification programme is now generally available to technology and service provider members.

Palo Alto Networks is expected to join Broadcom, Fortinet and Versa and achieve its SD-WAN certification shortly.